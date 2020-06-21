Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 913,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $114,083,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 34.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 453,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,399,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG opened at $99.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

