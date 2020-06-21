American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,760,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 25,670,000 shares. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.16. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.35.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

