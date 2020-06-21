Short Interest in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Expands By 8.2%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. ZTO Express has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $38.67.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTO. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after buying an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.