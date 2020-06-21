Short Interest in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Expands By 8.2%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. ZTO Express has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $38.67.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after buying an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.
See Also: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.