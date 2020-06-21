Short Interest in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Expands By 8.2%

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. ZTO Express has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $38.67.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTO. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after buying an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UBS Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica Price Target to $300.00
UBS Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica Price Target to $300.00
Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.95 Million
Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.95 Million
$417.55 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris Inc This Quarter
$417.55 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris Inc This Quarter
Seabridge Gold Inc Senior Officer Peter D. Williams Sells 8,000 Shares
Seabridge Gold Inc Senior Officer Peter D. Williams Sells 8,000 Shares
QCR Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.81 Million
QCR Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.81 Million
Alerus Finl Cp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.93 Million
Alerus Finl Cp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.93 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report