NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NODK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NI during the first quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NI by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NI by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NI during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NI by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

NASDAQ NODK opened at $14.63 on Friday. NI has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $318.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.19 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 3.53%.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

