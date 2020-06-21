Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,700 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 703,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,647,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Barnes Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Barnes Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Barnes Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.