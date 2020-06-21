Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the May 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAPL. TheStreet lowered Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Crossamerica Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Crossamerica Partners has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $605.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.10 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 4.33%. Equities analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,202,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 370,541 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $4,030,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 5,433.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 165,707 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 136,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

