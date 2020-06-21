Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the May 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 862,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,169 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 4,193,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 500,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEN opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. Genesis Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

