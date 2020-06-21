Short Interest in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Expands By 8.6%

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 973,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Navistar International from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAV opened at $27.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.56. Navistar International has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $38.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

