Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Up 8.4% in June

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 79,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVFY opened at $2.36 on Friday. Nova Lifestyle has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 26.47 and a current ratio of 46.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nova Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

