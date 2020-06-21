Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Up 8.4% in June

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 79,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVFY opened at $2.36 on Friday. Nova Lifestyle has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 26.47 and a current ratio of 46.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nova Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Nova Lifestyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UBS Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica Price Target to $300.00
UBS Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica Price Target to $300.00
Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.95 Million
Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.95 Million
$417.55 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris Inc This Quarter
$417.55 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris Inc This Quarter
Seabridge Gold Inc Senior Officer Peter D. Williams Sells 8,000 Shares
Seabridge Gold Inc Senior Officer Peter D. Williams Sells 8,000 Shares
QCR Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.81 Million
QCR Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.81 Million
Alerus Finl Cp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.93 Million
Alerus Finl Cp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.93 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report