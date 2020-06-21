Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,400 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 865,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 527,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a market cap of $711.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

