Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 37,044 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,044 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.56% of Astronics worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRO. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 3,778,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,954 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1,032.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 922,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after acquiring an additional 841,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 332,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 177,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 1,190.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 150,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). Astronics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $35,998.00. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

