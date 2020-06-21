Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,422,024 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 599.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422,024 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.15% of Centurylink worth $15,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 207,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 4.4% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 457,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.3% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 106,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.