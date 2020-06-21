Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529,548 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.16% of KeyCorp worth $16,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 91,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 79,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

NYSE:KEY opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

