Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,451,797 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,451,797 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.50% of Pure Storage worth $16,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Pure Storage by 203.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 107.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $146,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $252,946.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,990.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

