Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 135,285 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.20% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $16,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 42.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 23.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $35.74 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $690,806.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,277,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

