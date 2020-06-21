Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,128,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,664 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Kohl’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Kohl’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cleveland Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.