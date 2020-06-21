Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.61% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $16,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,762,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after purchasing an additional 407,208 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,281,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,846,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $138,518.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

