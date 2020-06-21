Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 634 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $16,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

