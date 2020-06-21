Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,329 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.00% of Harmonic worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Harmonic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Harmonic by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $489.66 million, a P/E ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic Inc has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

