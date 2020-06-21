Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,904 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Xcel Energy worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

