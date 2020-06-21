Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 54,661 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,661 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Novanta were worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 70.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 40.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $506,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,015 shares in the company, valued at $14,545,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,781,541. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Novanta Inc has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.61 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

