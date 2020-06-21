Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.75% of Limelight Networks worth $18,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

LLNW has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

In other news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $142,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,564 shares in the company, valued at $698,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,964 shares of company stock worth $2,166,690 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

