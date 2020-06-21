Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of CGI worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CGI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,976,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,376,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

CGI stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. CGI Inc has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.10%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

