BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,839 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.59% of BellRing Brands worth $17,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BellRing Brands by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

BRBR stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.