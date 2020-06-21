Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 850,285 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

