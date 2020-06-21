Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Level One Bancorp worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEVL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 18.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.48%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

