Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 34,249 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.34% of Wix.Com worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth $52,866,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth $39,835,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth $39,320,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 948,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,037,000 after acquiring an additional 291,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,772,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.29.

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $236.85 on Friday. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $241.11. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.50.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.