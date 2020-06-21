Wellington Management Group LLP Has $18.35 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709,347 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.51% of Grand Canyon Education worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10,790.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 192,505 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 128.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

