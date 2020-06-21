Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 425,852 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,637 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 425,852 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $117.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average is $110.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.