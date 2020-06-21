Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Holdings Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,666,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Wipro worth $17,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.3% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WIT opened at $3.30 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

