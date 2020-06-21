Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Holdings Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,666,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Wipro worth $17,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.3% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WIT opened at $3.30 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 37,044 Shares of Astronics Co.
Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 37,044 Shares of Astronics Co.
Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,422,024 Shares of Centurylink Inc
Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,422,024 Shares of Centurylink Inc
Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in KeyCorp
Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in KeyCorp
Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,451,797 Shares of Pure Storage Inc
Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,451,797 Shares of Pure Storage Inc
Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 135,285 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.
Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 135,285 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.
Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co.
Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report