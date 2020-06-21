Wellington Management Group LLP Has $18.75 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2,017.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.27% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $18,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,478,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,970,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,289,000 after purchasing an additional 315,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,513,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,888,000 after purchasing an additional 352,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,551,000 after purchasing an additional 91,899 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,973,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,684,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Shares of VNO opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

