Wellington Management Group LLP Has $18.78 Million Stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 49.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,048,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,024,127 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alcoa by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,464,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 197,124 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 126,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,083 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Alcoa by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 716,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 288,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alcoa Corp has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.