Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,039,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,854 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.34.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UCBI. DA Davidson raised shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

