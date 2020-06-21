Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,782 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.19% of Heritage Commerce worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 787,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 166.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $31,040.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,506.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $446.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.12. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $41.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

