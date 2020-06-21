Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 73,971 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.72% of The Providence Service worth $19,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 1.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 58.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC opened at $78.76 on Friday. The Providence Service Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.52 and a beta of 0.85.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $367.29 million for the quarter. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Research analysts anticipate that The Providence Service Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

