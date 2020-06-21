Legal & General Group Plc Buys 65,778 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.75% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 476,574 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,347,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 188,733 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,225,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 46,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 99,487 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 275,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ROIC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn bought 29,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.30. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.