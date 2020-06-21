Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,715 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.20% of Allison Transmission worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 211.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.61 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

