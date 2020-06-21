Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,461,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DNKN stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DNKN. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

