Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.32% of Universal Forest Products worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 128.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,336,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 23.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $584,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $47.68 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

