Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.14% of Lumentum worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,796,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,860,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,111,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,725,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LITE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $349,065.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $860,830 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $74.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

