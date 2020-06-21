Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 831 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Brady worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brady by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,383,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,488,000 after acquiring an additional 44,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth $57,792,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Brady by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 920,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after buying an additional 72,387 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Brady by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 225,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brady by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti raised Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

BRC opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.25 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $52,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

