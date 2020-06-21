NANO DIMENSION/S Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 29th (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 29th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. NANO DIMENSION/S has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 67.68% and a negative net margin of 147.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NANO DIMENSION/S

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

