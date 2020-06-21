CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CKX opened at $8.06 on Friday. CKX Lands has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

