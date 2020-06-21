Yirendai (YRD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect Yirendai to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $3.08. Yirendai had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $339.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yirendai to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yirendai alerts:

Shares of YRD stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Yirendai has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Yirendai presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.68.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.