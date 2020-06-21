CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CompX International stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. CompX International has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $17.57.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in CompX International by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CompX International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CompX International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in CompX International by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CompX International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

