Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Down 8.2% in June

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,970,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 16,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4,186.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000.

IMO stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMO. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NANO DIMENSION/S Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 29th
NANO DIMENSION/S Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 29th
CKX Lands Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
CKX Lands Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Yirendai to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Yirendai to Release Earnings on Tuesday
CompX International Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
CompX International Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Imperial Oil Ltd Short Interest Down 8.2% in June
Imperial Oil Ltd Short Interest Down 8.2% in June
Daxor Co. Short Interest Up 5.1% in June
Daxor Co. Short Interest Up 5.1% in June


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report