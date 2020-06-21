Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Down 8.2% in June

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,970,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 16,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4,186.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000.

IMO stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMO. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

