Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Short Interest Up 5.1% in June

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DXR opened at $13.75 on Friday. Daxor has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Get Daxor alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daxor stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.27% of Daxor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daxor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.