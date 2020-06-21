China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. China Automotive Systems has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.53. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

