Affimed (AFMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 93.90% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Affimed alerts:

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.78. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.