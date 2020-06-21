Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.15. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $23.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

